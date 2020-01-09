Southern Coast Heart Ball set for Feb. 8

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Next month, a celebration in Hilton Head will raise money to keep our communities healthier.
The American Heart Association will hold its annual Southern Coast Heart Ball on February 8. The event at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa will raise money for the American Heart Association’s work in research and education surrounding heart health.
Dr. Atul Gupta, M.D., who chairs the event, stopped by Morning Break to provide more details.
