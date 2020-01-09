Starland District looks forward to growth in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starland Village is advertised as a multi-use development that will boast a couple restaurants, retail space, artist studios and nearly 100 residential units.
The development project manager for the Foram Group said right now they're waiting on permits to go through before they can begin the next steps on this development.
Businesses keep popping up in Savannah's growing Starland District. And the prospect of even more potential customers along this bustling corridor creates some excitement.
It's one of several things nearby business operators are looking forward to in the new year.
"The neighboring businesses getting up, and again, traffic being driven to the area. The expansion of the Starland Village, coming online. And really just watching the neighborhood really realize its full potential,” said Jimmy Powell, managing partner for Squirrel’s Pizza.
The first meeting in the new year for the Savannah Downtown Business Association was a little further south than usual, held at Victory North in the Starland District.
"To see the downtown expand out here a little bit, and they're seeing the visitors and tourists come out this way...it's certainly important as it gives an additional, potentially an additional day for the tourists to stay. It gives them another thing to do and see,” Savannah Downtown Business Administration President Gina Peper said.
Squirrel's Pizza's managing partner says he sees the retail, restaurant and residential aspects of the district all playing off each other, adding that's what it will take to keep the success rolling.
"If we're all fighting for just pieces, I think we're going to leave a lot on the table. But if we work as a community to ensure great experiences, great representation of what Savannah is, and not just a neighborhood or downtown. I think we'll all prosper, and we'll all blossom from that,” Powell said.
WTOC reached out to the City of Savannah to see what the timeline is on the permitting process for Starland Village.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.