Suspect arrested for burglary at Goodwill store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect connected to burglary at Goodwill.
According to police, security camera video shows a white man entering the store on Sallie Mood Drive at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 28. The man in the video is seen taking items before leaving.
Officers located 28-year-old Christopher Ours behind the business at about midnight on Jan. 4. Detectives say they identified him as the suspect and arrested him.
Ours has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by taking and loitering or prowling.
