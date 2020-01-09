Thursday: Cold Morning, Warmer Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly clear and cold this morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s away from the beach; lower 40s closer to the coast.
There is frost this morning. Plan a few extra minutes into your morning routine if you parked outside last night - you’ll need to scrape or defrost.
Under an increasing cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the lower 60s by noon and peak in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Today remains dry, but a chance of rain is on the way.
Clouds thicken tonight as warmer air arrives. Clouds produce isolated showers Friday through the weekend. The greatest chance of rain arrives Saturday night and Sunday morning; isolated rain thereafter. Along with the increasing risk of showers, bouts of dense fog and low clouds are in the forecast.
A couple storms are possible Sunday morning. The forecast remains very warm and a bit gloomy heading into next week.
