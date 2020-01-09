Tybee Island beach renourishment a week behind due to recent weather

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For over a month, the Tybee Island beach renourishment project has been underway. Due to some bad weather days, City Manager Shawn Gillen says they’re about a week behind schedule.
Right now, they’re working along the pier, and if all goes as planned, they expect to be done pumping sand by the Jan. 20.
"After this portion gets done, the city's contractor will come back in and start building a dune where we are lacking a dune from about the Center Street area northward to about the Second Street crossover,” Gillen said.
Gillen said aside from building the dunes, they will also begin working on re-building and building new crossovers in various sections of the beach.
"Crossovers at 16th, 17th and 18th are no longer crossable, so we are going to rebuild 16th and 17th and put a brand new crossover in at 18th street. Then we are going to build new crossover points at 2nd, 3rd and Center Streets,” Gillen said.
Gillen says of these crossovers, the one on Tybrisa Street will be ADA accessible. Some other plans for the south end include new showers and a changing area, which is expected to be done by the start of the season and a new bathroom in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.