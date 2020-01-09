Wayne Co. High School students create PSA to promote acts of kindness

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One act of kindness can go such a long way. A message Wayne County High School students hope to spread to their classmates.
"We've had issues here in the past, so I was excited to help,” PSA creator Lance Vickery said.
It's also one of several public service announcements written and edited by the audio-video class.
"As a teacher, I've always found that students are really passionate about things that they can relate to,” audio/video teacher Ken Weidner said. “It's more beneficial for kids our age to help other kids our age than for an adult to do it."
The students are hoping to tackle many social issues that they see right in their own high school, such as cyber bullying or mental health.
Less than two minutes to help, to raise awareness and maybe even changing someone's life.
But Weidner says that's why he gave his class this project.
"If you give them a project that is important to them, you usually get a really good output,” Weidner said.
Once the class finishes editing more of the PSAs, they’ll be shown on every big screen to the whole high school during their homeroom period.
