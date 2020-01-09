Woodville-Tompkins student dies after passing out at school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirms a Woodville-Tompkins student has died after passing out at school on Thursday.
SCCPSS says this morning around 9 a.m., EMS was called to the school after a freshman student passed out. The student died on the way to the hospital.
The school system is calling this an unfortunate situation and a loss for students and the kids family.
Counselors are available if needed for students and teachers at the school.
