Woodville-Tompkins student dies after passing out at school
January 9, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 4:39 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirms a Woodville-Tompkins student has died after passing out at school on Thursday.

SCCPSS says this morning around 9 a.m., EMS was called to the school after a freshman student passed out. The student died on the way to the hospital.

The school system is calling this an unfortunate situation and a loss for students and the kids family.

Counselors are available if needed for students and teachers at the school.

