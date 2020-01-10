Beaufort teen shot before drowning in marsh

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - New information has been released involving a teenager’s death in Beaufort County.
Marcus Graves was found dead at Grays Hill Landing on Nov. 1. Two months after fishermen found Marcus Graves’ body, an autopsy is shedding more information on how the teen died, but his mother and investigators still have more questions.
“He had dreams. He was going to join the Navy. Stuff he can’t do now,” said Graves’ mother Shantay Odom.
Marcus Graves body was found in the early morning. The Battery Creek High School student had just been home with his mother at 6 p.m. the night before.
“Every time that door opens I still look up. Because I’m still expecting him to come in the house,” said Odom.
Now, the Beaufort County Corners Office confirms Graves died as a result of a gunshot wound and drowning. Although the manner has not been determined, investigators are saying it’s suspicious.
But despite this knowledge, until Friday, investigators have not told Marcus Graves’ mother much information, at all.
“I’m already a suffering mother and I just want answers,” said Odom.
She says she deserves to know the details of the case. She just wants to know what happened to her son.
“What was my baby thinking? Was he crying? Was he calling out for me? It’s heartbreaking.”
Investigators say this has been a difficult case. The main question is how did Graves get from point A, his mothers home, to point B, Grays Hill landing where he was found the next morning.
And although investigators aren’t releasing every detail in the case, Shantay Odom just hopes they find those involved quickly.
“I just want them to do what they are supposed to do. And solve this case.”
