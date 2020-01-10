Bluffton Police make additional arrests in connection to 18-year-old’s murder

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department says they have made two additional arrests in connection to the Dec. 23 murder of 18-year-old Trey Blackshear.
Officers received arrest warrants on Wednesday for Jaesean Redd, 20, and Kionna Ferguson, 19, for Accessory After the Fact to Murder.
The arrest warrant for Redd was served to him at he Beaufort County Detention Center where he was being held on other charges. He is being held on $150,000 cash bond. Police found Ferguson with help from Beaufort County Sheriff Deputies. Her warrant was served by Bluffton Police and she is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
A 16-year-old was identified as a subject involved in connection with Blackshear’s murder in Dec. The juvenile has been charged with Murder.
Blackshear was found shot to death inside a car in the Lord of Life Lutheran Church parking lot in Bluffton. According to police, surveillance video shows two males running from the scene towards Buckwalter Place. They then got into a light-colored sedan and drove off.
Investigators say they found out the car was registered to a residence on Mink Point Boulevard in northern Beaufort County. The new Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force watched the vehicle and later got warrants to search it and the Mink Point Boulevard home.
During the search, officers say they found more than 20 people inside the residence along with 10 handguns, several rifles and narcotics.
Blackshear’s murder is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843.706.4560 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.
