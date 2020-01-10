Bulloch Co. teen faces aggravated assault charges after shooting

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County teen faces aggravated assault charges after a shooting.
Deputies say a group of young men from out of town came to the teen's home on Buchan Road in a rural part of the county. They say both sides fired guns.
The teen struck one of the young men. Friends got the victim to a nearby gas station where they called for help.
Investigators say the found the teen and questioned him before charging him in the shooting.
“They came here to have a discussion with him about this particular person which escalated into some gunfire. One person sustaining an injury,” Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Todd Hutchens said.
Capt. Hutchens said the victim's friends are also facing gun and drug possession charges.
All are in the Bulloch County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.