Chatham Co. Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault, battery

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man they say is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Police say Glen D’Angelo is wanted for aggravated assault and battery. D’Angelo drives a white Ford pick-up truck.
Anyone who has information regarding D’Angelo’s whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
