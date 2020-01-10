Chatham Co. Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault, battery

Chatham Co. Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault, battery
Police say Glen D’Angelo is wanted for aggravated assault and battery. (Source: Chatham County Police Department)
January 10, 2020 at 4:55 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 4:55 AM

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man they say is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Police say Glen D’Angelo is wanted for aggravated assault and battery. D’Angelo drives a white Ford pick-up truck.

Anyone who has information regarding D’Angelo’s whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

