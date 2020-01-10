Colleton Co. Council votes to place Sheriff Andy Strickland on leave without pay

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Council voted Tuesday night to place Sheriff Andy Strickland on leave without pay.
In November of last year, Strickland had placed himself on a leave of absence following his arrest after he was arrested on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.
Later that month, Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Strickland after a grand jury formally indicted Strickland on a charge of second-degree domestic violence. McMaster was only able to suspend Strickland from office after Strickland was indicted, according to state law.
Strickland was arrested on the charge on Nov. 9, 2019 in connection with an incident two days earlier in which he allegedly assaulted the victim by “punching her in the face, with a closed fist, more than once, which caused moderate bodily injury.” Investigators also said the victim suffered a defensive injury to her arm in an attempt to protect her face.
Strickland physically took possession of the victim’s cell phones, “blocking her access to both cell phones, preventing her from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance,” the affidavit states.
Investigators say he also damaged the vehicle she attempted to flee in.
