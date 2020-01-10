Creating an Energizing Smoothie

How to make an energizing, anti-inflammatory smoothie
January 10, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 11:52 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you plan on following a healthier lifestyle this year, eating well can be a great place to start.

Chelsea Dye with Blend & Press says the key is building meals from power foods. She provided an example by showing how to make her “Powered Pink, Rooted in Energy” smoothie:

Ingredients

1 cup frozen organic strawberries

1/2 cup organic frozen pineapple

1/2 packet frozen acai

2 tbsp. beet powder

1.5 inch nib fresh ginger

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tbsp. chia seeds

Squeeze of lime

1 tbsp. coconut shreds

1 tsp. honey

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.