Creating an Energizing Smoothie

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you plan on following a healthier lifestyle this year, eating well can be a great place to start.
Chelsea Dye with Blend & Press says the key is building meals from power foods. She provided an example by showing how to make her “Powered Pink, Rooted in Energy” smoothie:
Ingredients
1 cup frozen organic strawberries
1/2 cup organic frozen pineapple
1/2 packet frozen acai
2 tbsp. beet powder
1.5 inch nib fresh ginger
1 tsp. turmeric
1 tbsp. chia seeds
Squeeze of lime
1 tbsp. coconut shreds
1 tsp. honey
