Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-10-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues today with only a slight chacne for showers. A cold front moves in late Saturday and early Sunday. This will bring a weaken line of showers and storms in from the west. Best rain chance will be overnight Saturday. The cold front stalls just to our west through Wednesday. This will keep lots of clouds and some rain chances and warm temps. A cold front will push through Thursday with drier air expected for Friday.