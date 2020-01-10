Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-10-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues today with only a slight chacne for showers. A cold front moves in late Saturday and early Sunday. This will bring a weaken line of showers and storms in from the west. Best rain chance will be overnight Saturday. The cold front stalls just to our west through Wednesday. This will keep lots of clouds and some rain chances and warm temps. A cold front will push through Thursday with drier air expected for Friday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 70-75.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chacne for showers, lows 62-66.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 78-81.
Saturday night will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows I nether mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.