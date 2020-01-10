Day 2 in court for Shawntray Grant murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people charged with the June 2018 murder of Savannah community activist Shawntray Grant are on trial this week in Chatham County Superior Court.
Investigators say Grant was robbed and shot in the parking lot of a Savannah apartment complex on Randolph Street.
Friday was the second day of testimony in the murder trial for Osha Dunham and Nelaunte Grant - no relation to Shawntray Grant.
Shawntray Grant was described as a general of the community by now Mayor Van Johnson.
Grant was outspoken against gun violence and a driving force behind the group that would frequently show up at shooting scenes to draw awareness to the violence - the Bullhorn Crew.
City leaders also called Grant's death a tragic loss.
Months went by without any arrests in the case, and then last March, a more than 100 page indictment was handed down from a Chatham County grand jury naming Nelaunte Grant and Osha Dunham in the crime.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said in a news conference held the day after the indictments came down that the arrests could not have been made without the support of the community and hard work detectives put into the case.
The indictment also detailed the belief that six of seven defendants named were in gangs.
The trial is expected to continue into next week.
