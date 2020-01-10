Eagles return home, get back in win column

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Turns out, Georgia Southern just needed a little home cooking to get back on track.
After dropping three of their last four and two straight conference games, the Eagles got a much needed win in their first home game in nearly three weeks and improve to 7-0 at Hanner Fieldhouse this season.
Elijah McAdden had 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and three steals to lead Southern in the 67-56 win over ULM Thursday night. The Eagles held the Warhawks to 20 percent shooting from behind the arc and led by double digits the entire second half.
The Eagles improve to 10-7 on the year, and are now 4-2 in Sun Belt play. They host Louisiana Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.
