Friday: Warmer, Cloudier, Wetter Weather Arrives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There has been a dramatic change in the weather over the past 24-hours. We’re waking up to clouds, much warmer temperatures and spotty areas of rain.
Damp roads are possible through the morning commute with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s inland; lower 60s at the coast.
Clouds and an isolated chance of showers persist through the day. Temperatures peak in the 70s this afternoon. Temperatures cool into the 60s shortly after sunset and, basically, sit there through the overnight areas with areas of fog and drizzle developing; giving way to a potentially gray start to Saturday.
A strong, to severe, line of storms is forecast to move into west and northwest Georgia Saturday evening. The line of storms is forecast to weaken as it pushes into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. While severe weather is unlikely, a gusty storm or two cannot be completely ruled out Sunday morning. At this point, it’s just something to keep a casual eye on.
The WTOC Weather Team will keep you updated and pass along any adjustments to the Sunday morning forecast.
Warm, mostly cloudy and occasionally damp weather persists into next week ahead of a cold front late next week or next weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
