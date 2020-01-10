Gadsden goes green and earns national honors for sustainability

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah-Chatham County public school is getting national recognition.
Gadsden Elementary School was named one of 2019′s Green Ribbon Schools. They are one of three in the entire state to win the award.
“We believe the world will be better because of the efforts that we have here,” said Gadsden Elementary Principal Dr. Renee Bryant-Evans.
From the lights to water filling stations, Gadsden Elementary is working to be more sustainable. The school has one of the lowest utility costs per square foot and has successfully reduced their greenhouse gas emissions by 38 percent. In addition, they also added an automated temperature control system, occupancy sensors, and reduced their use of Styrofoam in the cafeteria.
"It impacts legacy because what we are teaching them means that our world remains in place longer," said Dr. Bryant-Evans.
Students are getting involved in the actions to help the planet too. They started a recycling club where over two tons of waste were recycled, began gardening and more.
Gadsden’s efforts to go green have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Education as one of about 50 Green Ribbon School. Students and staff celebrated the achievement at an assembly Friday with music, dance and lots of excitement.
“We’re teaching them to reuse, to recycle, to reduce waste…” said Dr. Renee Bryant-Evans, Gadsden Elementary principal. “We’re also teaching them how to live off the land and how to be self-sustainable so that’s going to impact future generations and it’s going to positively impact our community.”
School leaders say they are honored by the award, and they aren’t done yet. They continue to seek other alternatives to help them strive towards a more sustainable future.
