Lowcountry firefighters visit fatal fire site, offer safety tips to neighbors

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -There have already been several fires in the Lowcountry since 2020 began, including a deadly fire in the Burton Fire District on New Years Day.
Firefighters say one fire -related death is too many, so they’re doing something about it. They returned to the neighborhood that had the fatal fire, to reach out to the neighbors and be proactive rather than reactive in preventing another fire. They went door-to-door in Whispering Pines, speaking to the neighbors and offering free services, like checking or installing smoke detectors.
“A fire fatality is a tragedy, and we don’t want that death to go in vein, so we do it in honor of the person that we lost," said Daniel Byrne, with Burton Fire. "This is what you call a teachable moment- this is often when the neighbors will wonder about their own fire safety.”
Brett Flowers is in the lot next door and said he didn’t know the victim well, but having something so devastating happen within feet of where you live is an eye-opener.
“Oh my God and you realize how close you are, especially when I found the burned pieces of paper in my yard that caught little fires that they put out on their own," Flowers said. " It could have been just as bad- my motor home could have gone up.”
Flowers said he is taking some steps to make sure his home is safe.
“I’m going to make sure I clean all the leaves out from under my trailer, so there’s no trail for the fire to burn right up under it and set my trailer on fire," Flowers added. "My smoke detector, I’m going to replace it. The firemen suggested that they’re only good for ten years, so I’m going to replace my smoke detector and make sure my fire extinguisher is still working.”
According to Byrne, statistically in South Carolina, fire deaths increase from November through March. He said he hopes that people take advantage of the free services before an emergency situation happens.
“You pay taxes and you shouldn’t have to wait for 911 to get those services, so this is one of the services we provide all day, 365 days a year.”
Byrne said most fire departments in South Carolina and Georgia, including the Burton Fire District, do offer free smoke detectors and free installation. If you live in the Burton Fire District, you can email them at safetyed@burtonfd.org, but if you live outside their district, he suggests just contacting your local fire department.
