Port Wentworth holds first special called meeting with new council

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first “special called” city council meeting since a new team has officially taken over in Port Wentworth was scheduled for Thursday night.
New council members were sworn in on Tuesday. But Thursday night’s meeting did not go as planned. This after two council members didn’t show up.
When the council met on Dec. 19, the conversation got so heated, even involving the public in attendance, that they adjourned before anything was voted on.
The frustrations between council members, the mayor and residents stems from the interim city administrator firing other public officials, and over the hiring of the new city administrator, Steve Davis, in Nov.
“One council member wanted to reschedule this meeting, but I mean we’ve got people coming from California to get their business done,” said Mayor Gary Norton. “So, you know, I wasn’t going to reschedule this meeting. And so another one said he wasn’t coming because the first one wasn’t coming. So, I can’t make them come to the meetings. If they want to come, fine. If they don’t want to, that’s fine too. But we didn’t have enough to pass what was on the agenda tonight.”
The new council still has to tackle the official hiring of interim city administrator Steve Davis.
Davis believes he is qualified and hopes to keep the position, but he knows it will be up to the council members and mayor.
