Port Wentworth holds first special called meeting with new council

“One council member wanted to reschedule this meeting, but I mean we’ve got people coming from California to get their business done,” said Mayor Gary Norton. “So, you know, I wasn’t going to reschedule this meeting. And so another one said he wasn’t coming because the first one wasn’t coming. So, I can’t make them come to the meetings. If they want to come, fine. If they don’t want to, that’s fine too. But we didn’t have enough to pass what was on the agenda tonight.”