Port Wentworth Police looking for Parker’s break-in, vandalism suspects

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a couple wanted in a break-in and vandalism case.
Police say a couple has gone around to several Parker’s locations and broke into the air machines. They say not only are they breaking into the machines, but they are also damaging them.
Surveillance images have been provided from the incident that happened at the Port Wentworth location Friday morning. The couple was driving a green pick-up truck.
If you have any information, please contact Port Wentworth Police.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.