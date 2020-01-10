SCCPSS to showcase Choice Programs at annual Student Success Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School students looking to enroll in the next school year’s Choice Program can begin applying this weekend.
The application process will kick off Saturday at the 11th annual Student Success Expo and STEM Festival at the Savannah Mall.
The district says all its schools will be present at the expo to share more about the variety of programs available for students.
The Choice Program allows an SCCPSS student to enroll in a school outside of their zone in order to take specific courses that interest him or her. For example, a high school student living in West Chatham could enroll in courses in veterinary science at Islands High School, which is on the opposite side of the county.
The school district says it has almost 30 Choice Programs around the county. Students and parents can learn more about these opportunities at Saturday’s event. The district plans to have around 200 booths, which not only includes all of the district’s schools but nearby colleges, universities and local businesses as well.
“It’s really a great way for families to see the transition between elementary, middle, high school and beyond to see what students can do once they graduate,” said Amy Perry, Choice Program Coordinator, SCCPSS.
Attendees can also check out the Young Entrepreneurs and Young Inventors Showcase while at the event. It’s an opportunity to meet some of Chatham County’s youngest business leaders who have entrepreneurial spirits and creative minds.
The Student Success Expo and STEM Festival is happening Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Savannah Mall.
