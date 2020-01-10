Study examines Georgia film tax credit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time, Savannah is getting a closer look at just how much the film and TV industry benefited the city in 2019.
And it’s in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Now, a recently released report is calling into question the tax incentives that lure that industry.
The report was published this week by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, making several recommendations for the State Legislature to consider while looking at the future of the film tax credit in Georgia, an incentive to draw in film productions that's been around for about 15 years.
One of those recommendations is capping the credit to reduce fiscal risk to the state.
“If the state incentive is adjusted, or if it’s capped or anything like that, it’s certainly going to affect us at the local level,” said Hugh “Trip” Tollinson, President and CEO of Savannah Economic Development Authority.
Tollison acknowledges, though, it’s important to occasionally evaluate the tax incentive.
“I think it’s appropriate and it’s expected from our leadership at the legislature and the state to review incentives throughout the state, whether it applies to the entertainment industry, to economic development incentives, the programs that are there need to be reviewed from time to time,” said Tollinson.
That’s not to say the process of doling out incentives to qualified projects should slow or stop altogether.
“We’ve got too much invested. If you look at what’s happened all over the state in the last decade, you’ve got film studios, you’ve got massive, hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars of investment. And you’ve got a massive industry now in the state of Georgia that would not be here without that incentive,” said Tollinson.
The Savannah region saw some massive economic benefits from the film industry, to the tune of more than $260 million in economic impact.
“The incentives have been unbelievably effective, even more so than any ever dreamed,” said Charles Bowen, founder of the Savannah Film Alliance.
Founder of the Savannah Film Alliance, Bowen says in addition to the state tax incentives, local incentives through SEDA help sweeten the deal to draw in big projects.
But that doesn’t mean there’s not oversight when it comes to qualifications.
“Savannah made certain from day one to have very stringent oversight. There is not one single claim that is not meticulously checked and vetted to make certain it’s legitimate. For that reason, not only has the incentive been great as far as bringing people and productions here, but it’s also been great in terms of protecting the citizens of Savannah in making certain, that if they’re going to spend their money, it’s on things that actually help,” said Bowen.
