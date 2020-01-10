Tour Hinesville’s Bacon Frazier House

“The Bacon Frasier is one of the oldest homes in the downtown district of Hinesville," said Catie Lamberth, Liberty County Convention & Visitors Bureau. "A lot of our plants are actually heirloom plants. They’ve been here as long as the house has been here so you’re looking at 200-year-old camellias. The oak trees with the Spanish moss and we have a huge sycamore tree here in the back yard that has been here as well. The is no cost to come and visit us here at the Bacon Frasier. We’re always happy to have guests. We can give you a tour of the grounds. Give you a tour of the house. We are open Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. We do recommend giving a call just because sometimes we’re all super busy and not able to be here - just to make sure that we have someone here.”