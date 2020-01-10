Tour Hinesville’s Bacon Frazier House

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Searching for your next Saturday afternoon destination? There’s one in Hinesville for you to visit.
The Bacon Frasier House is one of the oldest homes in historic downtown Hinesville. It’s located on East Court Street and was built back in 1839.
Now a historical landmark - ancient oaks and centuries-old Camellias dot the property that is now home to the Liberty County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The property is easy to access and free to visitors.
“The Bacon Frasier is one of the oldest homes in the downtown district of Hinesville," said Catie Lamberth, Liberty County Convention & Visitors Bureau. "A lot of our plants are actually heirloom plants. They’ve been here as long as the house has been here so you’re looking at 200-year-old camellias. The oak trees with the Spanish moss and we have a huge sycamore tree here in the back yard that has been here as well. The is no cost to come and visit us here at the Bacon Frasier. We’re always happy to have guests. We can give you a tour of the grounds. Give you a tour of the house. We are open Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. We do recommend giving a call just because sometimes we’re all super busy and not able to be here - just to make sure that we have someone here.”
