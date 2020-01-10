Tybee MLK parade this Saturday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, Jan. 20, but the celebrations honoring Dr. King begin this weekend.
Saturday is the 7th annual Tybee MLK Parade and Human Rights Celebration. The theme for 2020 is “Vision of Equality.”
The parade begins at 2 p.m. and this year's Grand Marshal is Richard Shinholster of the Savannah chapter of the NAACP.
Rev. James Ludlow Maury will be honored as humanitarian of the year.
The parade begins at 2 p.m. at the 14th Street parking lot.
