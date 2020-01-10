UNC-Asheville looks to end streak vs CSU

LEADING THE WAY: The Bulldogs are led by sophomores Tajion Jones and DeVon Baker. Tajion Jones has averaged 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while Baker has recorded 16.2 points and 2.1 steals per game. The Buccaneers have been anchored by Dontrell Shuler and Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who are averaging 18.6 and 13.3 points, respectively.TERRIFIC TAJION: Tajion Jones has connected on 41.9 percent of the 74 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 27 over the last five games. He's also made 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.