U.S. Marshals arrest second suspect in Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department says another arrest has been made in connection to the Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill armed robbery and shooting.
Justin Campbell was arrested Friday in Virginia by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Police say the extradition orders have been signed and Campbell will be returned to Chatham County for prosecution.
One man was injured in March 2019 during the incident. Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill was located on Ogeechee Road. Witnesses say two men entered the restaurant through the backdoor and began to demand money.
The victim was injured during the robbery when he was shot.
Chatham County Police arrested Anthony Raife, 24, on Sept. 27 in connection to the case. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.
