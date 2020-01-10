Volunteers working to collect items for homeless veterans in Bulloch Co.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You might not think those who’ve served our country could end up on the streets, but area veterans say it happens all too often.
A group of veterans, and others like them, area collecting supplies to take to homeless veterans to offer them food, water, and a place out of the weather.
Members of the U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club’s Statesboro Chapter started collecting tents, sleeping bags, food, water and more to distribute to veterans that are living on the street or in homeless camps in the greater Savannah area. Chapter members estimate there are as many as 200 homeless vets locally.
They’re asking people to drop off donations this weekend that they’ll distribute without casting any judgments.
“It’s not important to us how they got homeless or how they choose to live their life,” said chapter member Bill Gaskin. “We’re just not going to let them get their food from a trash can.”
This marks the fourth year they’ve collected supplies. They plan to be here through the weekend until Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.