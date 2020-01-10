Wildlife organization: Opossum beaten with clubs on Hilton Head Island golf course

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - A wildlife rehab organization says an opossum was beaten with clubs at a Hilton Head Island golf course.
Wildlife Rehab of Greenville shared photos of Scarlett, the opossum, on social media showing her wounds. According to the post, Scarlett was beaten with golf clubs and now has a broken jaw and is blind.
Wendy Watson, the president of the Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, released a statement to WTOC about the incident:
“This is our position— we have reported it to SCDNR and our mission is to rescue orphaned and injured wildlife. It does not include taking matters into our own hands or hiring a lawyer or other things like that. We don’t know the name of the person who did this or their identity. When we arrived on scene, nobody would talk and tell who did it. Our focus is on the care of Scarlett and her well-being.”
An update posted to the rehab organization states that Scarlett is now in the care of a trained rehabber and will face a lengthy recovery period.
