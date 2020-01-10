Wrongfully convicted Moultrie man released from prison after 18 years

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man was released from Coffee County Correctional Facility Wednesday around 4 p.m. after being wrongly convicted of rape almost 18 years ago.
Kerry Robinson, 44, walked out of prison following his exoneration by new DNA technology.
The Georgia Innocence Project said Robinson was convicted of rape in 2002, partly based on testimony from a crime lab analyst.
The analyst suggested that Robinson’s DNA was likely included in a DNA mix from the sexual assault kit performed on the victim.
New DNA analysts proved that isn’t the case.
A defense attorney said he’s thankful that new technology was able to clear Robinson’s name but regrets that Robinson’s mother did not live long enough to see the day he was released.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.