Burton Fire District working to expand reach after answering more calls in 2019

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One Beaufort County fire district is trying to improve after answering more emergency calls in 2019.
The Burton Fire district is trying to expand its reach in response to All of the calls they received in 2019. Programs like smoke detector drives, Jacob Kits, and paramedic training will all be part of what’s expanded in the new year.
In 2019 Burton responded to 1,879 medical calls, 285 collision calls, and 60 cardiac arrest specific calls.
Those calls were all a 10 percent or more increase from 2018. Which is why the Burton Fire District will be expanding all of their programs. After New Year’s holiday fire related death, the Burton Fire District has expanded its smoke alarm drives, hoping to save more lives. They say it’s all about making sure everyone in the community is safe.
“It comes down to what do our customers want," said Captain Dan Byrne. "What are their needs, why are they calling 911, and what can we do about it? So we always respond to fires. That’s what the fire department does. But if we have a lot of other needs and demands put on us, so the money that we are given to an entrusted with by the taxpayers, we’re making sure that they’re going to services they actually need. And right now emergency medical and injuries are on the rise.”
Many Burton Fire responders are also paramedics. That is why it’s so important that they are medically equipped to respond to the calls that they get. They say that is something they’re always working on improving.
