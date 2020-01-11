Current, former mayors of Tybee Island discuss how the island has evolved

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Several community leaders and residents gathered Saturday for the Martin Luther King Junior Parade on Tybee Island.
Of those leaders, included former Tybee Island mayors Walter Parker and Jason Buelterman and the current mayor Shirley Sessions.
Over the last few decades, several mayors have served and started new initiatives including beach renourishment and changing the way the government on the island is run. One resident says she’s lived on the island since 1981 and has seen several positive changes in the way the various mayors have worked during their terms to bring the community together.
“There have been a lot of really positive changes," said Cathryn Williams. "I feel like our island is becoming more inclusive and that we’re diversifying.”
Having been under various mayors over the last few decades, some residents on Tybee Island say they’ve seen both the island and the community evolve in many ways. During Allen Hendrix’s term he started the beach renourishment agreement and during Jason Buelterman’s 14-year term he focused on keeping the city safe.
Williams says something she was most excited about was when the form of government on the island changed.
“In the decades that I’ve been on Tybee, some of the most exciting changes have involved our goverment. We moved from a mayor form of government to a city manager form of government. It’s more professional and it’s run with more transparency.”
Tonight at 11 we’ll hear from two former Tybee Island mayors and the current mayor about the way the island has evolved under various leaders.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.