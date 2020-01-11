Search underway for missing 3-year-old in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old boy who was last seen approximately at 5:45 p.m. Friday afternoon in the area of Carters Mill Road.
Jizmar Clayclark could be with his black dog which had a pink collar on it. Jizmar was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
The Ridgeland Police Department is handling the active investigation. While the search is happening, law enforcement is asking the public to stay clear of the area Carters Mill Estates and Tillman Rd.
A staging area for volunteers has been set up at 6820 Tillman Road. If the determination from law enforcement is made to utilize the public, it will be done from this location.
If you see him, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch immediately at 843.726.7519.
Law Enforcement officers are searching the area.
