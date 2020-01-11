Report: UGA lands grad transfer QB Newman

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Since Jake Fromm announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft on Wednesday, Georgia fans have been wondering who is next under center for the Bulldogs.
They may have gotten their answer tonight.
ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reports Georgia has added graduate transfer Jamie Newman to their roster. Neither Newman or the school have confirmed the report.
The 6′4, 230 pound QB made 16 starts for Wake Forest over the past two seasons, and has one year of eligibility remaining.
In 2019, Newman threw for 2,868 yards along with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 60.9% of his passes. What might excite Georgia fans the most is Newman’s ability to run.
The Graham, NC native had 574 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season on 180 carries. Newman finished 2nd in the ACC in total offense at 286.8 yards per game.
Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt provided his stamp of approval Friday night on Twitter:
Newman joins a quarterback room that currently also houses Stetson Bennett IV, D’wan Mathis, and 2020 early enrollee Carson Beck.
