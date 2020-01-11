SCCPSS Student Success Expo and Stem Festival held

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students are hoping to get into Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program.
They came out with their parents to the district’s 11th annual Student Success Expo and STEM Festival on Saturday.
Schools throughout the district as well as local colleges and business set up nearly 200 booths.
It was also the first day students and parents could apply for the district’s Choice Program for the next school year. The Choice Program allows students to go to a school outside of their zone to take specific courses they’re interested in.
“All of our choice programs focus on something different, a lot of our students have specific career interests and our choice program just gives kids a way to learn about those different areas before they go into a career or go to college,” said Amy Perry, Choice and CTAE Coordinator.
From cosmetology to nutrition, thousands of students and their parents got a chance to see what the district had to offer.
“I got to see all the options that I was going to be able to be and I liked seeing everything,” said Karima Mohammed, a SCCPSS student.
The school district says there are only about 30 programs like these across the country.
Warren Drayton wants to be a pediatrician. He believes the Choice Program can give him the tools he needs to prepare.
“I wanted to prepare myself for later on in my life, so I decided to do the choice program,” he said.
The application process for the choice program begins Saturday and ends Jan. 31. For more information, visit their website here.
