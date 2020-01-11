Storms weaken as they approach from the west

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloudy and breezy conditions continue this evening with isolated light showers. Temperatures hold in the lower 70s through the mid evening as it feels more like springtime outside than winter! A line of strong thunderstorms to our west will weaken as they approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry after midnight. Even though some of the rain will move into our western communities, severe weather is not expected tonight. A rumble of thunder or two will be possible before daybreak.