Storms weaken as they approach from the west

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloudy and breezy conditions continue this evening with isolated light showers. Temperatures hold in the lower 70s through the mid evening as it feels more like springtime outside than winter! A line of strong thunderstorms to our west will weaken as they approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry after midnight. Even though some of the rain will move into our western communities, severe weather is not expected tonight. A rumble of thunder or two will be possible before daybreak.
Tybee Island Tides: 6.9' 8:27PM | -1.2' 3:03AM | 7.9' 8:51AM
Temperatures start in the mid 60s Sunday morning under cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible again along with highs reaching the mid 70s. Fog will likely develop overnight into Monday, making the morning commute a bit slow. Showers are possible again on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday through Thursday afternoon.
Our next front moves across the area on Thursday. Lows drop to about 50 degrees Friday and Saturday morning with highs in the upper 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
