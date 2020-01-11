Yates Astro Resolution Trail Race to benefit Bethesda Academy held

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people hit the ground running Saturday morning for the Yates Astro Resolution Trail Race benefiting Bethesda Academy.
This is the 8th annual Resolution 5K held on the 650 acre Bethesda campus.
The women’s board, which has been around for more than 100 years, decided eight years ago to start a fundraiser to help give back to the boys and the school.
The race chair says seeing so many people come out Saturday morning really showed how much the community supports Bethesda and the boys.
“It means so much, I mean this morning we actually were running out of t-shirts and registration forms and that’s just an amazing problem to have because it just shows how much this community supports and loves Bethesda and we’re just so appreciative to all of our sponsors and our runners,” said race chair Ansley Threlkeld.
The funds from the race will go towards the Women’s Board of Bethesda for the purpose of enriching and improving the lives of the boys at Bethesda Academy.
That includes things like air conditioning in the gym, weight room renovations and to help with the school’s blazer ceremony.
