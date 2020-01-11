76-year-old McIntosh Co. man recovering after being beaten, robbed

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A McIntosh County man is recovering after the sheriff’s office says he was beaten and robbed at gunpoint inside his home.
It happened last Saturday night in Sapelo Gardens, just northeast of Darien. The man’s caretaker and friend, who found him almost 12 hours later, is speaking out.
“The first thing I’m like ‘What happened,'" said Ricky Heath.
As Heath was driving by his friend’s home last Sunday afternoon, he noticed papers scattered all across the ground.
“I pulled up right there beside the white vehicle and I got out.”
Heath says he then heard a banging and a muffled voice calling for help.
“I noticed him through the window that, you know, he was in there banging, and he had the shades, he had managed to get the shades open.”
Heath, who is the caretaker of the 76-year-old man, immediately unlocked the door and walked into what he describes as total chaos.
“The furniture was thrown all around, all his clothes and all the pillowcases and everything where they was looking for things.”
The incident report says a woman knocked on the door and told the man she was lost and if she could use the phone. The sheriff’s office says the man let her in, grabbed a phone, and came back to three men in hoods with a gun.
The report goes on to say the suspects asked the victim for money, hitting him with the gun when he said he had none. Even stomping on his foot, breaking his ankle.
Blood still on the bed from the violent attack.
“What in the world, you know?”
Heath says after the suspects left, his friend crawled to the guest bedroom and laid on the bed waiting for help.
“What they did here, I’m sure they’d do to anyone. They pick on elderly people or even disabled people.”
The sheriff’s office says the suspects walked away with $700 in electronics.
“But thank God he’s alive.”
Heath says his friend is currently in rehab and may undergo surgery for his injuries.
“He’s in good spirits and he’s not gonna let this get him down.”
The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation. We’ll continue to follow the story and bring you updates as more information gets released.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.