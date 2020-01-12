1 dead, 2 injured in Jasper County shooting

JASPER COUNTY, SC. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Police were already on scene of a party at the Black President’s Club in Point South when around 2 a.m. a confrontation between several attendees led to gunfire inside the club.
A 24-year-old male was found inside the club with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
A second male and female were also injured by gunfire, but they are expected to be okay.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
If you have any information, please call 843.726.7519.
