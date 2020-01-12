Dog given up for adoption on Saturday finds new home on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One dog with the Humane Society of Greater Savannah found his fur-ever home at the group’s Pet Adoption Day on Sunday.
Residents brought their furry friends to hang out and get live portraits of their pets at Two Tides Brewing Company Sunday.
The group had one dog up for adoption. 10-year-old Bisquick was adopted by a couple later that day.
Officials with the Humane Society say they’re happy with the outcome.
“We are so excited to get Bisquick adopted," said Biz Austin, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Humane Society of Greater Savannah. "He actually got surrender[ed] yesterday and we were all really upset about that but we’re feeling really good about this couple that’s adopting him today and we think he’ll be in his forever home.”
