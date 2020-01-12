Girls get the to be criminal investigators at Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High school girls got a chance to act as a criminal investigator at Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy Saturday.
The academy was created by our own Dawn Baker to empower young women to explore their leadership potential.
The girls spent the day solving a crime. They also got firsthand knowledge about other careers available through the IRS.
Lisa Holtz walked the girls, including her daughter Taylor, through what her job is like.
“We’re trying to cover all the professions in the Internal Revenue Service, all the different divisions. I happen to be in the law enforcement, the criminal investigation division, but we mention to the girls that not everybody wants to be in law enforcement,” she said.
“Today is really important because I have my mom showing me what she does on her daily job and it’s really cool just to see that women can do something important in the forensic world. Just seeing that you have women inspiring other women and it’s amazing,” said Taylor Schneider, Dawn’s Daughter member.
Both Taylor and Lisa say they love the opportunities this program creates for the girls involved.
