Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders. High winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain have battered large swaths of the country. Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, were killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, sections of flooded highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas and hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago's airports.
GEORGIA FILM INDUSTRY-TAX CREDITS
Audit: Georgia film program lacks oversight, ideal for fraud
ATLANTA (AP) — A state audit found that lax oversight of Georgia's tax credit for television and movie filming makes the program an ideal environment for fraud. State auditors say that some companies have received film tax credits they did not earn. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia's film tax credit is politically popular but expensive. The audit also found that the state lacks an adequate system to prevent improper granting of credits. They say that Georgia requires companies to provide less documentation than any of the 31 other states with a film tax incentive.
BEACH RENOURISHMENT-GEORGIA
$13.8M beach renourishment underway on Georgia coast
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A project to repair erosion to Georgia's largest public beach is underway east of Savannah. Crews have been pumping sand onto the beach at Tybee Island since early December. City Manager Shawn Gillen tells WTOC-TV work is about a week behind schedule, but workers should be done pumping new sand around Jan. 20. The state and federal governments are spending $13.8 million to renourish Tybee Island's beach. The project has been in the works since Hurricanes Mathew and Irma pushed damaging storm surge onto the Georgia coast in 2016 and 2017. The repair work includes building a new stretch of dune to help protect beachfront structures from future surge, and rebuilding several crossover walkways onto the beach that suffered storm damage.
MAP FOR DEER HUNTERS
Bucks seeking does: New Alabama map shows when and where
Alabama has a new map showing when bucks are most likely to be cruising for does in different parts of the state, giving hunters a better chance of bagging them. As deer program coordinator Chris Cook puts it, rutting season is when bucks are most likely to make mistakes or be foolish. Cook says Alabama's rut map is more mixed up than those for many other Southern states. He notes that in one southeastern county there are three distinct sets of dates within 20 miles of each other.
BUDGET-GEORGIA
Georgia's revenue troubles could hit tax and spending plans
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers face hard tax and spending choices as they convene Monday. With tax receipts down through November, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered budget cuts. With elections looming in November for all 236 seats in the General Assembly, lawmakers may not be able to honor some expensive promises. One question is whether the state will further cut its top income tax rate to 5.5%. House Speaker David Ralston is supporting the tax cut, but the state Senate's top budget writer questions whether it's feasible. The Republican Kemp has repeated his commitment to further teacher pay raises, but they could be delayed.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-ABRAMS
Bloomberg meets Abrams while working to build broad campaign
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has met with influential Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams and given a speech at the voting rights summit she hosted. The billionaire former mayor of New York City already has donated $5 million to the political action committee Abrams formed after her narrow defeat in the 2018 Georgia governor's race. Bloomberg later kicked off his 2020 Georgia campaign operation. Georgia is among the states that hold March primaries. Bloomberg is employing the unusual strategy of bypassing the traditional early voting states and using his vast personal fortune to build a national campaign footprint in the states that follow.
AP-BKC-T25-GEORGIA-AUBURN
No. 5 Auburn stays perfect, rips Georgia 82-60 behind bench
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — No. 5 Auburn routed Georgia 82-60 to raise its record to 15-0, getting 17 points from Samir Doughty and strong play from the bench. Auburn surged with a 40-13 run after falling behind, a stretch that extended into the second half. Auburn got hot and the Bulldogs cooled down. Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards struggled with his shooting but still scored 18 points.