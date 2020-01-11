Spring-like Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A line of showers is moving across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with pockets of wind over 40 miles per hour possible. The band of heavy rain is narrow, with a wider area of light rain behind it. Severe weather is not expected. These showers will continue to dissipate overnight, without much rain making it to the coast.
Tybee Island Tides: -1.1' 3:03AM | 8.0' 8:51AM | -1.0' 3:40PM
Temperatures start in the mid 60s Sunday morning under cloudy skies and lingering showers. Isolated showers are possible into the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Fog will likely develop overnight into Monday, making the morning commute a bit slow. Showers are possible again on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday through Thursday afternoon.
Our next front moves across the area on Thursday. Lows drop to about 50 degrees Friday and Saturday morning with highs in the upper 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
