Spring-like weather continues!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It truly felt like springtime today for some of us! Savannah set a record high of 82°, breaking our previous record of 81° set in 2013. Meanwhile, fog persists at the coastline and offshore where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until Monday at 1 p.m. Fog builds inland this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for most of the evening. Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 60s overnight.