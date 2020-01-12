SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It truly felt like springtime today for some of us! Savannah set a record high of 82°, breaking our previous record of 81° set in 2013. Meanwhile, fog persists at the coastline and offshore where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until Monday at 1 p.m. Fog builds inland this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for most of the evening. Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Tybee Island Tides: 6.7' 9:15PM | -1.3' 3:52AM | 7.9' 9:40PM
Plan for dense fog on your Monday morning commute. Our visibility will be less than a mile at times and could last inland until the mid morning. Temperatures warm to the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon with scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two possible. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get home from work as well!
Fog will likely develop again Monday night into the Tuesday morning commute with afternoon highs returning to the upper 70s away from the coastline. Spring-like weather continues through Thursday afternoon, when a front will move across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. This will drop morning lows near 50 degrees Friday morning as highs only reach the mid 60s Friday afternoon.
We’ll bump back up into the low to mid 70s Saturday before another front brings cooler air in for Sunday. This will be our “coolest” afternoon out of the next week with highs only near 60 degrees and lows in the 40s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
