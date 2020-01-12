Tybee Island holds Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A few showers didn’t stop people from heading out to Tybee Island’s Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Saturday.
Tybee's MLK committee says this is an opportunity to recognize the work and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
One volunteer called him the “Prince of Peace,” saying his beliefs in non-violence and racial healing are important to practice.
The committee says Tybee is working on becoming a more welcoming and diverse community.
“The more we talk to people who talk with people who are different in many ways, the better we are as not only Tybee, but as Savannah, as Chatham, as Georgia - all the way up the chain," said Carol Nathan.
This is the seventh Tybee MLK Parade, and volunteers plan to make it bigger every year.
