Academic Girls Empowering for Success Hosts Two Community Events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local non-profit wants to make sure students are prepared for their future after high school, even if that doesn’t include college.
Academic Girls Empowering for Success, also known as A.G.E.S. Empowerment, is hosting a workshop series specifically for students planning on heading straight to a career after high school. Juniors and Seniors are invited to attend “When College Is Not For Me.” There, students will learn about resume and interview prep as well as credit protection.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, January 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 622 East 37th Street in Savannah. The co-ed workshop is free and open to the public.
Then, on January 25, A.G.E.S. Empowerment will honor successful women from across the area. The Professional Day of Women Recognition and Fundraiser will also raise money for the organization. Attendees can take in a fashion show, meet with vendors, and network. Tickets are $35. That’s happening from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 622 East 37th Street in Savannah.
