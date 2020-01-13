Consider This: Celebrating the legacy of Dr. King

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We will once again recognize and honor the work Dr. Martin Luther King did to bring justice to an unjust world next week.
Dr. King is most famously known for his “I Have a Dream” address, delivered in the shadow of our nation’s capital.
Yet here we are 56 years later, and at times, it seems like we’re no closer to realizing that dream then we were on that hot summer day.
Our intolerance now knows no bounds. Race, religion, and politics, doesn’t matter. If you’re not with us, you’re against, seems to be the prevailing view these days.
Social media is certainly not helping as it is the fire that’s fueling this condition.
Consider this: It’s time for someone to step up, as Dr. King so many years ago. His legacy needs to be far more than just words and the third Monday of January off.
He inspired millions back in the 60′s to stand up for what is right. Hopefully, as we enter 2020, he can once again inspire more to help us through this current quagmire.
For as he said, “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
