Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 1-13-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger to our north through Tuesday. This keeps the best rain chances to our north and west. A cold front will push through Thursday with cooler, drier air building in Friday. Another cold front will move in Saturday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and possible storms, highs 77-81. Average high is 60 and the record high is 81.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 62-65.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 78-81.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will partly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.