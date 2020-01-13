Funeral services announced for Wayne Co. K-9

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a sad day in Wayne County as the sheriff’s office announced funeral services for one of their own: Jet the K-9.
Jet was the first K-9 narcotic dog the sheriff’s office had. He was purchased in 2007 and retired from duty in 2015. The sheriff’s office says that Jet made hundreds of narcotics arrests during his service to the citizens of Wayne County. Those arrests resulted in the seizure of thousands of US dollars, firearms, and vehicles. Jet lived out the rest of his years with his handler following his retirement.
Jet was put to rest due to health problems.
Services will be held for the K-9 in front of the Wayne County Jail on Friday, January 17th at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.