Georgia’s 2020 legislative session starts Monday in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, Jan. 13 is a big day in Atlanta. State lawmakers will begin the 2020 legislative session at the capital in Atlanta.
Over the next 40 days, the state government will work on the governor’s budget as well as introduce new bills for the state. Lawmakers will hear from Governor Brian Kemp and state department heads to learn about the next budget.
WTOC spoke to State Representative Ron Stephens, who represents portions of Liberty, Bryan, and Chatham County. Stephens says the first business matter for a lot of the legislature is usually to rekindle relationships with some of the other lawmakers, especially if they didn’t see eye to eye on an issue during the last session.
Last year, lawmakers cut the income tax rate and promised to look at cutting it even more this year. Governor Kemp also said he would work to raise teachers’ salaries.
"The governor promised in his campaign teachers' pay raises up to $5,000. Well, we made it to $3,000 so we are halfway there," said Rep. Stephens.
Stephens also said gambling will be a hot topic this year.
The 2020 Legislative Session will convene Monday at 10 a.m.
